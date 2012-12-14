Metro Traffic School Offers Comprehensible Driving Lessons in Miami, Florida

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Metro Traffic School, leading ADI school of Florida offers driving lessons in Miami for freshers as well as for drivers with discounted 6 hour package of 4 lessons. Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles. Their expert instructors and their austere but effective teaching techniques make them the best Online Traffic School in Florida. They provide students the ability to access all required courses to suit their Florida traffic school requirements. Their expert and highly trained professionals assist students in making informed decisions in their Florida traffic school course curriculum. Their expert instructors and their austere but effective teaching techniques make them the best Online Traffic School in Florida. Their courses are designed to fit each student’s needs through live classes, internet classes, and DVD classes to get First Time Driving License.



Spokesperson of Metro Traffic School stated, “We are glad to announce our discounted package for all the freshers and drivers who want our driving lessons in Miami. Our individual lessons are 1.5 hours in length. You can save lots of money with a discounted 6 hour package of 4 lessons. We also provide free pick and drop facility to and fro your home, school or office. This program is suitable for beginners or people simply needing a refresher. You are eligible to register for online permit practice test in Florida if you have completed First Time Driving License course in a class with us or any other school.”



Driving is an activity that somebody takes it as his profession, somebody as hobby and few other like to take it as leisure spending. Generally, people have intentions to learn car driving to meet their purposes. Permit practice test in Florida is a must for those getting a learner permit or restricted license and those getting a First Time Driving License. The test comprises of two sections consisting of 20 multiple choice questions from road signs and road rules. Young drivers must be eligible and obtain a learner's permit prior to driving. All driving lessons are given by State certified instructors in a dual equipped car. All programs are available in Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties of Florida.



Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles to offer a full core curriculum for DUI, First-time Drivers, and Traffic School Programs. The principal goal and mission of Metro Traffic School is to enable students to improve driving skills, and in turn, make the streets a safer place for all drivers to share. They are in the business to save lives. To know more visit http://www.metrotrafficschool.com/