Metro Traffic School Offers Driving Lessons in Miami

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Metro Traffic School is offering driving lessons in Miami, as well as throughout all of South Florida! All driving instruction is given by State Certified instructors in a dual brake-equipped car. Students have the choice of signing up for a single lesson or saving money by registering for a discounted three-hour package, consisting of two individual lessons, or a six-hour package, consisting of four individual lessons. Each individual driving lesson is 1.5 hours in length. The student may be picked up from wherever they please; whether it be their home, school or office.



In regards to the driving lessons in Miami, a representative of Metro Traffic School stated, “According to All State's Top 10 Worst Cities for Drivers (2012), two of the ten cities are in Miami-Dade County: Miami and Hialeah. It is 58.4% more likely that you will be involved in a car accident in Miami, Florida and 77.6% more likely in Hialeah. Due to these unfavorable traffic statistics, we have state-certified driving instructors in Dade County that specialize in defensive driving.” The representative further added, “Our driving lessons will benefit you, and Dade County, for whatever reason you may need them. We start off with the fundamentals, emphasizing on road rules and regulations, and work our way up to prepare you for the road.



The professionals of Metro Traffic School train drivers and help them get their first time driving license. Also, they help drivers who want to improve certain driving skills. The traffic school offers special packages that include everything that the first-time drivers require, i.e. from the Permit Practice Test to the Permit Test itself.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their lowest price Florida Driving School requirements. Their highly trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course.



