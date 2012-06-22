Metro Traffic School Offers Florida Driving Permit Test Online for Students Under 18

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Metro Traffic School, a non-profit agency, offers Florida Driving Permit test online especially for students under the age of 18. They will help the eligible student drivers to obtain a Florida Driving Permit prior to driving. In this program, classroom and driving appointments originate at one of their convenient locations.



It includes a simple exam that must be taken by those getting a learner permit or restricted license and those getting a Florida Driver License. Anyone can complete this test online, no matter how, where, or with whom one completed the 4-hour First Time Driver Drug and Alcohol program.



Metro Traffic School is a well-known Driving School in Florida that includes a full program consisting of 6 driving lessons, 1 hour each, 6 hours observation in the car and 30 hours of classroom education. This Driving School in Florida offers individual lessons that are one and half hours in length along with facilities of pick up from learner’s home, school or office. All the instructors at this Florida Driving School are State Certified and give all the driving instruction in a dual equipped car.



The spokesperson of Metro Traffic School stated, “Our relentless pursuit to deliver the highest degree of information for optimum driver safety is our commitment to our students. The core value of each and every Metro Traffic school representative is to exceed all federal, state and local standards in highway traffic safety.” They offer morning, weekday, and evening as well as weekend classes and for those who live outside South Florida are provided with video and internet courses.



They are an ADI School that helps those individuals whose licenses have been cancelled by the state of Florida. This ADI School offers discounted traffic tickets, keeps points off the record, and maintains one’s safe driver status. Those who do not have time can gain back their license through the online services provided at this renowned driving school.



Metro Traffic School has been approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles to offer a full core curriculum. The principal goal and mission of this Florida Driving School is to enable students to improve driving skills, and in turn, make the streets a safer place for all drivers to share. To know more log in online at www.metrotrafficschool.com.