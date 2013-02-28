Metro Traffic School Offers Online Driving Courses for Flexible Learning

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Metro Traffic School, approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, offers a variety of online driving courses so that candidates can learn at their own comfort. The course’s syllabus makes it one of the best online traffic schools in Florida. They offer 4, 8 and 12-hour driver improvement courses, as well as the 4-Hour First Time Driver & DMV Permit Test.



In regards to their courses, a spokesperson for this online driving School says, “The 12 hour Advanced Driver Improvement (ADI 12) course is available in a live classroom setting or also online. The ADI Driving course’s objective is to identify driving behaviors that are leading to troublesome driving habits. By completing the ADI training course and actively participating in ADI School discussions, drivers will enhance their driving skills.”



Due to their highly trained and experienced professionals, Metro Traffic School provides quality draining for safe driving. Nevertheless, this Florida driving school has designed their courses to fit each student’s individual schedule through either a classroom, online or DVD course.



Through their strategically designed online courses, they prepare their students to get behind the wheels with confidence. Their principal goal and mission is to impart excellent driving habits to in their students, in order to avoid dangerous situations.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School is approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles to offer a variety of programs, such as the First Time Driver, DMV Permit Test, Behind the Wheel Training (Driving Lessons), Traffic School courses for traffic tickets and suspended driver's licenses, and Driving Under the Influence (DUI). The organization is recognized by the state of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles. Metro Driving School was established in order to make the streets a safer place to share.



To learn more visit: http://www.metrotrafficschool.com/