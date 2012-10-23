Metro Traffic School Offers Several Driving Lessons in Florida for Students

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Metro Traffic School, a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles, offers various driving lessons in Florida for all types of students. This Florida driving school’s highly trained professionals assist students in becoming safe drivers and making informed decisions.



Students can choose their individual lessons which are 1.5 hours in length or students can save money with a discounted 3 hour package divided into 2 lessons or 6 hour package divided into 4 lessons. The more hours students purchase, the more they save on each 1.5 lesson. They do pick up their students from their home, school, or office within Dade, Broward or Palm Beach County. If anyone is looking for an insurance discount, the 6 hour course meets insurance industry standards. Teen drivers must be eligible and obtain a learner's permit prior to driving. All driving instruction is given by State Certified instructors in a dual-brake equipped car



Their ADI School provide courses of ADI 12 in Florida that will teach students to understand the responsibility involved, and laws governing, the operation of any motor vehicle in the State of Florida. Their online courses are user-friendly, hassle-free and the best way to get your license reinstated. This course of ADI Driving in Florida can be completed according to one’s own competence.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School is a non-profit agency approved by the State of Florida and the Department of Highway Safety Motor Vehicles. They offer a full core curriculum for DUI programs, First Time Drivers and Traffic School courses. The principal goal and mission of this online driving school in FL is to enable students to make the streets a safer place for all drivers to share. To learn more about their online courses and permit test, log on to http://www.metrotrafficschool.com