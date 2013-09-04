Metro Traffic School Offers the 4-Hour First Time Driver (Drug and Alcohol) Course

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Metro Traffic School, Florida's well-known driving school, is now offering the 4-Hour First Time Driver (Drug and Alcohol course) for those who have never had a driving license in another state.



The course is designed to enlighten students with regard to the impact of drug and alcohol on their driving, as well as life in general. It also thoroughly discusses the life-threatening and legal consequences one may face if found drunk while driving a vehicle in the State of Florida. To prevent such mishappenings, the course teaches students the methods to understand safe driving techniques in order to avoid being a danger to oneself and others. Upon successful completion of the course, the results will be automatically reported to the State.



A spokesperson for Metro Traffic School mentions, “The effect of the First Time Driver Drug and Alcohol course for future drivers of any age is crucial. We stand firm in our commitment to provide each student with the knowledge & tools necessary to avoid becoming a part of tomorrow’s often tragic headline.”



Students can register themselves for the course online at Metro Traffic School's official website or over the phone. The school also offers other driving courses, including traffic school courses, driving lessons, and DUI, Parenting and Court Education program.



About Metro Traffic School

Metro Traffic School offers students the ability to complete all required courses to meet their Florida Driving School requirements at the lowest price. Their highly trained and experienced professionals assist students in making informed decisions with regard to their Florida Traffic School course. Their programs are designed to fit each student’s individual needs through either a classroom, online or DVD course.



For further information visit http://www.metrotrafficschool.com/4Hour_data.htm



Contact Address:

7500 N.W. 25th Street, Ste. #119

Miami, FL 33122

Phone: 305-513-0063