Metroguard Security Adds Vital Service

North Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Metroguard Security, the leading Southern California security guard services company, is set to add fire watch services to their impressive roster of security capabilities. These latest services are vital to the safety and security of properties especially at risk of fires occurring, such as construction sites, factories and more. This comes as good news to property owners throughout the Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties who are seeking security guards capable of properly guarding property and people from the dangers of fire.



Metroguard’s fire watch services are executed by their specially trained and experienced staff of professional security guards. They are uniquely trained to best recognize the signs of a fire or gas leak that unskilled or untrained personnel may miss. In addition, they are provided with fire logs, required by the fire marshal, to aid in the proper fire safety and security of a property. The best-in-class quality of Metroguard’s fire watch trained security guard gives property owners piece of mind knowing that their property, employees and people are being effectively protected.



As experts in the industry, Metroguard Security is a well sought after and rapidly expanding private security company. They are experts at securing high rises, apartments, HOAs, shopping centers, storage facilities, manufacturing facilities and much more. They are a multi-faceted security company that offer armed security guards, unarmed security guards, escort services, parking enforcement, marked vehicle patrol services and much more. The addition of their fire watch services gives their clients another level of protection and security, which can only come from professional, well-trained security guards.



About Metroguard Security

Based out of Southern California, Metroguard is a quickly expanding security guard company. They service Fortune 500 companies, construction companies, large residential communities and more. Their security guards are highly trained professionals dedicated to supplying the highest level of quality in the industry. Metroguard is run by a team of highly experienced security consultants, who are committed to supplying best-in-class customer service and protection to all their clients. For more information, visit www.metroguardsecurity.com.