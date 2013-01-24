North Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Metroguard Security, the leading Southern California security guard services company, has expanded their capabilities and is now offering marked vehicle patrols. This additional function is set to broaden the scope and level of protection offered by the popular California security company. This comes as good news to site owners seeking an efficient and effective security team to best protect their property and people.



Metroguard Security’s marked vehicle patrol services are designed to bring a multi-faceted and comprehensive approach to security. They are set to utilize either armed security guards or unarmed security guards to patrol facilities at random times, conduct foot patrols, and produce thorough, written reports on the activities of their security guards and any possible incidents. If an incident should occur, the security guard will handle the situation with professionalism and turn in a full written report to the property owner within just 24 hours.



Their marked vehicle patrol services also offer other important functions vital to the security of an area or facility. For example, they can be trusted with closing and locking laundry rooms, pools, mailrooms, etc. In addition, they can handle residential complaints, weekly lights-out reports, graffiti reporting and much more.



Metroguard Security is a rapidly expanding private security company focused on giving industry best service. They are experts at securing high rises, apartments, HOAs, shopping center, storage facilities, manufacturing facilities and much more. Their many services provided include parking enforcement, escort services, fire watch services, and more. Their latest addition of marked vehicle patrol services is part of their ongoing effort to bring an unparalleled level of security to their clients, by constantly improving and growing.



About Metroguard Security

Based out of Southern California, Metroguard is a quickly-expanding security guard company. They service Fortune 500 companies, construction companies, large residential communities and more. Their security guards are highly-trained professionals dedicated to supplying the highest level of quality in the industry. Metroguard is run by a team of highly-experienced security consultants, who are committed to supplying best-in-class customer service and protection. For more information, visit http://www.metroguardsecurity.com.