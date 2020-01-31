Mexican Entrepreneur Daniel Madariaga Donates to SOS Children's Village

District of Columbia, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Daniel Madariaga Barrilado is an entrepreneur who is renowned for his innovative work constructing green hotels and developing technological solutions to enhance urban mobility. He was raised in Mexico City and, after developing an interest in ecology and urban design at a young age, attended the EDGADE School of Business at Monterrey Technological University. Apart from his work promoting "mobility as a service" in urban areas, Daniel Madariaga is best known for his use of natural, renewable materials such as seaweed and algae in Mexico. He is also known for promoting systems to allow the reuse of urban water.



SOS Children's Village was founded in 1949 and works to care for, protect, and provide opportunities for children who have lost their families in various parts of the world. The organization accomplishes this by partnering with donors, communities, and national governments to build safe homes for disadvantaged children. It also provides opportunities through initiatives like the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. SOS Children's Village helps thousands of children in Mexico each year, with operations in Mexico City, Gutiérrez, Morelia, Comitán, Tijuana, and Tuxtla.



In 2019, UNESCO proclaimed January 24 the International Day of Education and uses the holiday to draw attention to the importance of viewing education as a fundamental right of all children, regardless of social status or location in the world.



Since education leads to socially responsible and capable global citizens and, in turn, a better global society, it is one of the most valuable renewable resources. For this reason, Daniel Madariaga hopes that his donation will lead to more opportunities for education for the children of Mexico and lead to a more sustainable future for the country as a whole.



