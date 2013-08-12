Mexican Residents Can Now Locate Popular Restaurantes on the Go via MenuMania.com

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- MenuMania.com has recently listed nearly all popular restaurants in Mexico and is aiming to list all restaurants located in each city. The objective is achievable mainly due to the success of its parent website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx, which is dedicated in providing listings of various products and services providers. Since both sites are compatible across different mobile platforms, users can immediately find a specific type of restaurant or business near their vicinity on the go.



The listings of restaurants have been organized according to their location and type. Whether it is local Mexican food, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Indian, Lebanese, Brazilian, Thai or any other specific cuisine, individuals can instantly find restaurantes which are offering the required cuisine. The results of the restaurants in the search are arranged with respect to their popularity and reputation, hence giving the best results first.



The website is integrated with all social networking websites enabling individuals to instantly send location details of a restaurant to their family and friends. The social networking addition also allows previous customers to offer their own recommendations and share their experiences. The site has its very own ‘Me Gusta’ feature which is used to rate the restaurants that are listed.



Many restaurants in Mexico have started to realize the potential of MenuMania.com and now ensure that their details are also added. The restaurants listed in the website have the opportunity to gain further recognition and even potential new customers.



The website has numerous articles which discuss recipes, latest dishes, must have foods, information on various cuisines and much more content related to food. Certain articles are by leading food critics and prominent chefs who share their recipes and recommend dished to try and restaurants to visit.



About MenuMania.com

MenuMania.com is part of the popular website SeccionAmarilla.com.mx which is an extensive online directory of listings of products and services providers in Mexico. MenuMania.com is focused on listing all restaurants and food joints in Mexico. Through the online platform the various restaurants can be viewed according to type of food, location - state and city wise, popularity and recommendations. SeccionAmarilla.com.mx has quickly become a leading Mexican online directory which also has mobile compatibility. With numerous businesses uploading their details every day, SeccionAmarilla.com.mx could soon become an essential online directory platform.



For more information about Restaurantes in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of menumania.seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.