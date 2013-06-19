Mexico 2013 Wealth Book: Trends in Millionaire Wealth: New Industry Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Synopsis



This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Mexico



The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country’s HNWIs have performed through the crisis



Summary



There are 145,000 HNWIs and 2,540 UHNWIs in Mexico in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Mexico and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope



Independent market sizing of Mexican HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets

Number of UHNWIs in major cities

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Mexico

Size of the Mexican wealth management industry

Largest domestic private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights



There were approximately 145,000 HNWIs in Mexico at the end of 2012. These HNWIs hold US$736 billion in wealth which equates to 43% of total individual wealth held in the country.

Mexican HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average during the review period. Mexican HNWI numbers rose by 32% while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.

At the end of 2012, Mexican HNWIs held 21.9% (US$161 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, compared to 23.2% (US$124 billion) in 2007.

There are 2,540 UHNWIs in Mexico at the end of 2012 with US$364 billion in total combined wealth. Of this total, there are 16 billionaires, 252 centimillionaires and 2,272 affluent millionaires.

Mexico City is the largest city for Mexican UHNWIs, accounting for 43% of total UHNWIs with 1,088 individuals. There are also sizable UHNWI populations in Monterrey (208 UHNWIs) and Guadalajara (129 UHNWIs).



