Mexico Autos Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

Sales in Mexico increased 9.0% year-on-year )y-o-y) over the first four months of the year, to 330,756 units. BMI forecasts Mexico's passenger car sales to increase 6.6% in 2013, a slowdown from the 9.8% growth seen in 2012. This is predicated on our belief in a continuation of the moderation in total private consumption seen in 2012, at least for the first half of the year. We believe that sales may be buoyed somewhat over the year by increased availability of autos financing.
Commercial vehicle (CV) sales in Mexico increased 12.5% y-o-y in the first three months of 2013, the latest figures available, to 8,765 units. This is something of a moderation from the 20% y-o-y increase in this segment seen in January, due mostly to a slowdown in growth in truck cabin sales, but still relatively strong growth. BMI maintains a bullish outlook for this segment, and we forecast 12.0% growth in total CV sales in 2013.
