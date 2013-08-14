Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mexico Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Mexico beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Mexico beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Market leaders have refreshed their branding and packaging in 2012, creating fresh images to appeal to Mexican consumers. The merger between A-BInBev and GrupoModelo remains unresolved in 2012, and a period of transition is anticipated once this has been completed.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Exports and Imports are on the rise as key players focus on globalization of their brands. A strengthening economy has lead to a growing beer market as consumers become more confident in their spending power.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Mexico Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Mexico Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

The Mexican economy appears to be recovering well, demonstrating stable growth in 2012. This proved very fortunate for the beer industry, which was able to record 2% growth in the year.



Lower average temperatures were experienced throughout 2012, but in spite of this the beer market performed well.



New beverage control measures in 2013 will enhance the transparency of product contents on labelling in Mexico.



The on-premise channel has recorded growth in 2012 as consumers return to a more social atmosphere with friends and family away from home.



The Mexican beer market is set to change dramatically once A-BInBev and GrupoModelo finalize the details on the proposed acquisition. There are potentially some legal issues that would need to be resolved before the merger stabilizes, however.



Key Highlights

2012 saw many brands refreshing brand images and redesigning logos, combined with aggressive promotions and advertising to drive forward consumption growth.



No notable shifts occurred in terms of market position as top selling brands retained their existing popularity with consumers, while PL brands struggle to gain a foothold in the market.



The proposed acquisition of GrupoModelo by A-BInBev will shape the Mexican beer market going forward as negotiations continue to finalise the deal between these two brewers.



Logos and packaging shapes were refreshed and redesigned in 2012, with many brands focusing on limited edition packaging to attract consumers' attention.



Special focus was given to develop this distribution channel in 2012, as distributors try to focus on added value to consumers. Proposed Smartphone apps under development could change the way consumers shop for their beer needs.



Companies Mentioned



CERVECERIA CUAUHTEMOC MOCTEZUMA (HEINEKEN MEXICO) , MODELO, Cervecera Minerva



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139552/mexico-beer-market-insights-2013.html