Mexico Dental Group, the Leading Dental Clinic Offering Top Notch and Affordable Services

Dr. Mexico Border Clinic part of Mexico Dental Group is the leading dental clinic in Tijuana. As the name suggests, this is a border clinic just beside San Diego, California is one of the most preferred dental clinic by Americans who are looking for affordable dental services. Patients from the USA of have to get to San Diego to reach the border. The rest will be taken care by the clinic right from arranging transport to and from the border to the accommodation of choice.



Dr. Mexico Border Clinic contributes largely to Mexico's growing dental tourism by offering affordable and quality care. The clinic takes pride in sharing with their clients that it costs only 1/4th of the prices against the prices that they are charged in the American dental clinics. The qualified, board certified and experienced dentists take care of the patients and offer best in class dental procedures including Root Canals, Dentures, Dental Implants, Crowns, Bridges, Cavity Filling and more.



Dr. Mexico Border Clinic is a part of Mexico Dental Group, a leading dental clinic based at Tijuana, Mexico. The clinic consists of the best and state-of-the-art dental equipment to conduct all kinds of medical and cosmetic dental procedures with the best staff on board.



