Mexico Dental Network Offering Comprehensive List of Reliable and Affordable Dental Services

San Ysidro, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Mexico Dental Network is a network of dental clinics working for the same cause; to offer affordable and high quality dental care for their patients. Every patient will be assigned a patient coordinator who will pair the patient with a clinic that can best attend to the dental needs. Right from arranging the transportation to and from the border to finding a suitable accommodation, the coordinators will be there to assist the patients throughout their stay.



"Our Trip to Tijuana was fantastic. Thanks to Mexico Dental Network we found the best dentist in Tijuana", says Ilya and Rina from San Francisco. The network currently represents over 18 dentists from five leading clinics in Tijuana. They also interact with each other to help patients get the best care. General dentists to oral surgeons, endodontists to implant specialists, pediatric dentists to anesthesiologists, and the network consists of the best orthodontists in the country. Patients have full liberty to choose a doctor of their choice and the clinic from the network.



Mexico Dental Network was started in 2017 to provide top notch dental services at affordable prices. Patients can be assured of quality services through a network of specialized dental clinics. The team consists of board certified, reliable, skilled and experienced dentists and specialists.



