Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- GlobalDatas new report, "Mexico Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the Mexico Diagnostic Imaging market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) within market categories Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.



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The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Diagnostic Imaging market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipmentbased models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Capital equipmentbased forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



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Scope



- Market size for Diagnostic Imaging market categories Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Mexico Diagnostic Imaging market.

- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and whats the most preferred mode of product distribution Identify, understand and capitalize.



1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 8

2 Introduction 10

2.1 What Is This Report About? 10

2.2 Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation 10

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report 12



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3 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico 18

3.1 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2005-2020 18

3.2 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Revenue Mix ($m), 2012 20

3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2012 21

3.4 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Category Comparison by Revenue ($m), 2005-2020 23

3.5 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 25

3.6 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2020 29

3.7 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 31

3.8 Diagnostic Imaging Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 35

4 Angio Suites Market, Mexico 37

4.1 Angio Suites Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 37

4.2 Angio Suites Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m) by Segment, 2012-2020 38

4.3 Angio Suites Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2005-2012 39

4.4 Angio Suites Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2012-2020 40

4.5 Angio Suites Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 41

4.6 Angio Suites Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 42

5 Bone Densitometers Market, Mexico 43

5.1 Bone Densitometers Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 43

5.2 Bone Densitometers Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 44

5.3 Bone Densitometers Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 45

5.4 Bone Densitometers Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 46

5.5 Bone Densitometers Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 47

5.6 Bone Densitometers Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 48

6 C-Arms Market, Mexico 49

6.1 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 49

6.2 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 50

6.3 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 51

6.4 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 52

6.5 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 53

6.6 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 54

7 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Mexico 56

7.1 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 56

7.2 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m) by Segment, 2012-2020 57

7.3 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2005-2012 58

7.4 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2012-2020 59

7.5 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 60

7.6 Computed Tomography Systems Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 61

8 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Mexico 63

8.1 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 63

8.2 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m) by Segment, 2012-2020 64

8.3 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2005-2012 65

8.4 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2012-2020 66

8.5 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 67

8.6 Contrast Media Injectors Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 68

9 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico 69

9.1 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Revenue Mix ($m), 2012 69

9.2 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Segment Contribution (%), 2012 70

9.3 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 71

9.4 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 73

9.5 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 75

9.6 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 77

9.7 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 79

9.8 Mammography Equipment Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 80



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10 MRI Systems Market, Mexico 82

10.1 MRI Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 82

10.2 MRI Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 83

10.3 MRI Systems Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 84

10.4 MRI Systems Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 85

10.5 MRI Systems Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 86

10.6 MRI Systems Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 87

11 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico 88

11.1 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Revenue Mix ($m), 2012 88

11.2 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Segment Contribution (%), 2012 89

11.3 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 90

11.4 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m) by Segment, 2012-2020 92

11.5 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2005-2012 94

11.6 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Volume (Units) by Segment, 2012-2020 96

11.7 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Distribution Share, Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 98

11.8 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 99

12 Ultrasound Systems Market, Mexico 101

12.1 Ultrasound Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue Mix ($m), 2012 101

12.2 Ultrasound Systems Market, Mexico, Segment Contribution (%), 2012 102

12.3 Ultrasound Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 103

12.4 Ultrasound Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 105

12.5 Ultrasound Systems Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 107



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