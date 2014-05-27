New Fixed Networks market report from Pyramid Research: "Mexico Fixed Operator Market to 2015: Internet Accounts by Operator"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Summary
"Mexico Fixed Operator Market to 2015: Internet Accounts by Operator" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Mexico and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Mexico population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mexico consumption data - A percentage of: Narrowband Subscriber lines, Broadband Subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- Internet accounts by operator: Narrowband and Broadband
- Internet accounts market share by operator: Narrowband and Broadband
- Broadband internet accounts by operator: xDSL, Cable
- Broadband internet accounts market share by operator: xDSL, Cable
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Mexico operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on Mexico population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mexico consumption data - A percentage of: Narrowband Subscriber lines, Broadband Subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- Internet accounts by operator: Narrowband and Broadband
- Internet accounts market share by operator: Narrowband and Broadband
- Broadband internet accounts by operator: xDSL, Cable
- Broadband internet accounts market share by operator: xDSL, Cable
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Telmex, Axtel, Maxcom, Megacable, Grupo Televisa
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