Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Mexico Fixed Operator Market to 2015: Voice Telephony Lines by Operator", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Summary
"Mexico Fixed Operator Market to 2015: Voice Telephony Lines by Operator" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Mexico and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on Mexico population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mexico consumption data - A percentage of: Narrowband Subscriber lines, Broadband Subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- Voice telephony lines by operator: Circuit Switched and VoIP
- Voice telephony lines market share by operator: Circuit Switched and VoIP.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of Mexico operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
- Demographics - data on Mexico population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Mexico consumption data - A percentage of: Narrowband Subscriber lines, Broadband Subscriber lines, personal computers, voice telephony subscriber lines, internet users, internet accounts by subscription band, IPTV/Video subscriber lines
- Voice telephony lines by operator: Circuit Switched and VoIP
- Voice telephony lines market share by operator: Circuit Switched and VoIP.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Telmex, Axtel, Maxcom, Megacable, Grupo Televisa
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