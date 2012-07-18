Mexico Food & Drink Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Mexico Food & Drink Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Despite Mexico's continued vulnerability to external shocks, we forecast that the country's economic growth will be bolstered by solid private consumption and robust investment. As such, we maintain our above-consensus real GDP growth forecast of 3.5% for 2012, and are upgrading our 2013 forecast from 3.0% to 3.9%.
On the basis of a growing population and a large number of young people (almost 55% of the population are 24 years-old or younger - one of the highest percentages for an upper-middle-income economy globally), we expect Mexican food and drink consumption to continue to deliver steady - but unspectacular - growth to 2016.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 per capita food consumption = +3.4%; forecast to 2016 = +11.5%
- 2012 alcoholic drink sales = +7.5%; forecast to 2016 = +27.1%
- 2012 soft drink sales = +5.2%; forecast to 2016 = +20.6%
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales = +6.8%; forecast to 2016 = +26.4%
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company Trends
Mexican Confectionery Sector Attracts Interest - In early 2012, Italian confectionery giant Ferrero announced that it plans to spend US$190mn on building a new plant in Mexico. The facility will be located in the city of San Jose Iturbide in the state of Guanajuato and will produce the firm's Kinder and Nutella brands for both the domestic market and export to the US. Ferrero has been in Mexico since 1992 and this investment can be attributed to favourable growth rates within the confectionery sector, as well as the country's beneficial access to the large US market.
Walmex Bribery Allegations Could Hamper Sales - Mexico-based retailer Walmart de Mexico is facing an investigation by Mexico's attorney general, following allegations that employees of the Walmart subsidiary bribed local officials to ease expansion within the country. The allegations were first made in a New York Times article and threaten to disrupt the firm's rapid rate of growth. The US Department of Justice might investigate whether the firm violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and Walmart's shareholders could potentially take legal action if there are indications the company failed in its fiduciary duty and made material omissions in reporting the operations of the unit.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Spain Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Indonesia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Food & Drink Report Q3 2012