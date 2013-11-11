Mexico Footwear Industry to Grow at 6% CAGR

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Mexico stands number eight in the list of top global footwear manufacturers. Not only the domestic market but the international export destinations earn significant foreign exchange to the country. Mexico has enviable advantages in terms of abundant raw material supply, skilled labor, well established supply chain among others. Our recent study reveals that footwear sales in Mexico is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2012-2017 driven by growing middle class population which accounts for approx. 39% of the country’s total populace, rising affordability amongst lower income groups and changing consumer preferences towards latest trends and fashions.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Mexico Footwear Outlook to 2017”, thoroughly studies the industry dynamics in the country. The report describes the production and sales of footwear in the country during 2011-2017. Market segmentation and forecasts by end user, product price and material describes the individual dynamics and growth prospects of each category. Export and import statistics by country and material from 2011-2013 present the foreign trade prospects of Mexican footwear sector. Industry drivers and challenges, regulatory framework are comprehensively covered in the research. Recent developments in online sales of footwear are also presented in the report. Importantly, descriptive profiling of major national and international players gives an understanding of competitive landscape in the Mexican footwear sector.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Abundance of Resources and Expertise Drives the Industry

- Recognition of Designer Footwear in International Markets

- Emerging Middle Class Population Drives Consumption



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM633.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Vietnam Footwear Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM628.htm)

- China Footwear Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM627.htm)

- China Footwear Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM083.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.