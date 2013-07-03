Mexico Market - Ultra HNWIs, HNWI Asset Allocation, Wealth Sector and High Net Worth Analysis 2017: Latest Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Ultra HNWIs in Mexico 2013 - As of the end of 2012, there were 2,540 UHNWIs in Mexico which could be broken down into 16 billionaires, 252 centimillionaires and 2,272 affluent millionaires. Between 2007 and 2012 the number of UHNWIs in Mexico ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ultra-hnwis-in-mexico-2013-report.html) increased by 19% from 2,129 to 2,540.

There was a wide range of performance between the different UHNWI wealth bands as the number of billionaires increased by 14%, while the number of centimillionaires and affluent millionaires rose by 24% and 19% respectively. This falls in line with the fact that, with a total combined wealth of US$364 billion, Mexican UHNWIs held 49% of the total wealth of the country’s HNWIs, well above the worldwide average of 30%. Between 2008 and 2012, UHNWI wealth increased by 43%, compared to the 32% rise experienced by core HNWIs. This strong growth was fuelled by a 68% rise in billionaire wealth.

Manufacturing is the most important industry from which Mexican UHNWIs acquired their wealth; it was the primary source of wealth for 17.4% of local UHNWIs. Other important industries include financial services (14.7% of UHNWIs) and diversified (9.1% of UHNWIs). As well as this, the fastest growing sectors between 2008 and 2012 were basic materials, retail and transport & logistics.

Unsurprisingly, Mexico City is the largest city for Mexican UHNWIs, accounting for 43% of total UHNWIs with just over 1,088 individuals. As well as this, there are sizable UHNWI populations in Monterrey (208 UHNWIs) and Guadalajara (129 UHNWIS).



HNWI Asset Allocation in Mexico 2013 - There were approximately 145,000 HNWIs in Mexico at the end of 2012 which, at a value of US$736 billion, equated to 43% of the total individual wealth held in the country. As well as this, Mexican HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average between 2007 and 2012 with the total number rising by 32% while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.

In 2012, Mexican HNWI numbers rose by 15.7%, following a moderate growth of 0.4% in 2011. This strong growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue and grow by 47% to reach 213,000 in 2017. HNWI wealth will also see a larger percentage increase, growing by 54% to reach US$1.1 trillion.

At the end of 2012, Mexican HNWIs held 21.9% (US$161 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, compared to 23.2% (US$124 billion) in 2007. It is expected that foreign asset holdings will reach US$234 billion by 2017 when they will account for 21% of total HNWI assets. This is in line with the worldwide norm of between 20% and 30%. Further to this, in 2012, North America, including the Caribbean, made up 69% of the foreign assets of Mexican HNWIs. This was followed by Europe with 13.0%, Asia-Pacific with 9.1%, Latin America with 7.4%, Africa with 1.1% and the Middle East with 0.3%.



According to WealthInsight, Mexican local private banking assets under management (AuM) totaled just over US$190 billion at the end of 2012.The top five private banks by local AuM are Banorte, Banamex (Citigroup), BBVA Bancomer, Santander and Scotiabank.



High Net Worth trends in Mexico 2013 - There were approximately 145,000 HNWIs in Mexico at the end of 2012 which, at a value of US$736 billion, equated to 43% of the total individual wealth held in the country. As well as this, Mexican HNWIs outperformed the worldwide HNWI average between 2007 and 2012 with the total number rising by 32% while worldwide HNWI volumes declined by 0.3%.

HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to continue and grow by 47% to reach 213,000 in 2017. HNWI wealth will also see a larger percentage increase, growing by 54% to reach US$1.1 trillion.

At the end of 2012, there were just over 142,000 core millionaires in Mexico, with a combined wealth of US$371 billion, and an average wealth of US$ 2.6 million. The core number of core HNWIs increased by 32% from 107,721 in 2007 to 142,446 in 2012. According to projections, the number of core HNWIs in Mexico will grow by 47% and eventually reach 209,500 by 2017.



