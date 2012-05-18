New Materials market report from BRICdata: "Mexico Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Mexico plays a significant role in the global mining industry in terms of reserves, production and consumption. Mining production posted a healthy growth during the review period and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Future growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of end-user markets such as the construction, manufacturing and power generation industries, which is expected to increase demand for coal, iron ore and cement. Silver is noted as the key mineral in the Mexican mining industry in terms of value. Mexico is the second-largest producer of silver in the world. Iron ore is the major mineral in terms of volume with other key minerals being copper, fluorspar, salt, molybdenum and barites. The US is the major export destination for the majority of Mexico's key minerals.
- Over the forecast period, coal production is expected to accelerate to a CAGR of 8.71% to reach a projected value of 42.5 million tons in 2016.
- During the review period, iron ore production recorded a CAGR of 3.93%.
- Mexico accounted for 6.98% of global silver reserves in 2011.
- Mexico is the world's second-largest producer of fluorspar and production grew at a CAGR of 3.73% during the review period.
- Salt production grew at a CAGR of 1.17% during the review period and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.89% over the forecast period.
