Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Mexico Oil and Gas Upstream Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Mexico Oil and Gas Upstream industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Oil and Gas Upstream market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Oil and Gas Upstream Market. The report explores the current outlook in Mexico and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.



Mexico oil and gas upstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Oil and Gas Upstream Market

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/80986/mexico-oil-and-gas-upstream-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=19&Source=RW



Mexico Major Players in Oil and Gas Upstream Market are:

Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, Repsol SA, Premier Oil PLC, and others.



Market Overview:

Sustained growth in the consumption of natural gas, petroleum, petrochemical products, foreign investments, and modern developments of oil and gas exploration and production activities are the major drivers for the oil and gas upstream sector in Mexico. However, the high volatility of oil prices is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



- Most of Mexico's production is from the offshore fields, and therefore, the offshore segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

- The innovation of new technologies allows unconventional drilling that enhances oil & gas production. New business models and services are rapidly evolving and assisting to reduce the cost of operations in upstream oil & gas, which in turn promoting the market growth is expected to provide opportunities in the market in the coming years.



Offshore Segment to Dominate the Market:

- Mexico has significant oil and gas reserves. In 2018, Mexico's oil production was 1.8 million barrels per day. The potential hydrocarbon resources in the country are located in shallow water, deep water, and onshore fields. There are 183 blocks, made up of exploration of 109 blocks, extraction of 60 blocks, and Pemex farm-outs of 14 blocks, with total estimated prospective resources of 19,945 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

- In the offshore segment, most crude oil reserves are found in the Campeche basin (Gulf of Mexico). The deep-water area of the Gulf is home to significant undeveloped hydrocarbon resources. The oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has an average of 104,000 barrels per day added annually.

- In 2019, Chevron Corp. has sanctioned the Anchor project in deep-water United States Gulf of Mexico. The planned facility has a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The total potentially recoverable oil-equivalent resources for Anchor are estimated to exceed 440 million barrels.

- Hence, offshore oilfields are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Browse Full Report:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/80986/mexico-oil-and-gas-upstream-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=19&Source=RW



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Mexico and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Mexico Oil and Gas Upstream Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of this Report: This Oil and Gas Upstream market report could be customized to the customer's requirements. Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketintelligencedata.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs



About Us:

Market Intelligence Data provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc., Market Intelligence Data provides Mexico and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.