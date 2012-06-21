Recently published research from GlobalData, "Mexico Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "Mexico Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts" provides an in-depth coverage of Mexico petrochemicals industry. The report covers Mexico petrochemical complexes details and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents petrochemicals demand and production forecasts, end use market share, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major petrochemicals producers in Mexico.
The report classifies 26 petrochemical commodities into five different product families according to their chemical properties. It provides information about petrochemical complexes of each product family with details of operators, equity partners with their stakes, year of commissioning and production capacity. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Mexico petrochemicals industry including all the major parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The five product families mentioned in the report are Aromatics and Derivatives, Olefins and Derivatives, Vinyls, Styrene and Derivatives and Methanol and Derivatives.
Scope
- Petrochemicals industry supply scenario in Mexico from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned petrochemical complexes with capacity forecasts up to 2016
- Detailed information such as key feedstock, operator and equity for all active and planned projects of five product families covering aromatics and derivatives (benzene, toluene, xylenes, PTA and PET), olefins and derivatives (ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polyethylene, EG, EO, polypropylene, acrylonitrile, phenol and SBR), vinyls (EDC, PVC, VAM and VCM), styrene and derivatives (styrene, polystyrene, EPS and ABS) and methanol and derivatives (methanol, acetic acid and MTBE)
- Market dynamics and trade balance data of petrochemical commodities from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, average prices and import and export data
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description, capacity shares of key petrochemicals producers in Mexico and information on the current and upcoming petrochemical complexes
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the petrochemicals industry in Mexico
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the petrochemicals industry in Mexico
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the petrochemicals industry in Mexico
- Understand the market positioning of petrochemicals producers in Mexico
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Mexico
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Petroleos Mexicanos,, ALFA S.A.B. de C.V.,, Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V.,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Europe Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Styrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Butadiene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Styrene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Polycarbonate Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Polypropylene Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Ethylene Industry Outlook in Singapore to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- US Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts