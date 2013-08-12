Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mexico Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Mexico Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors

throughout the country, after the election of business-friendly candidate Enrique Pea Nieto in the first

presidential polls the country has seen since the global recession.

With a focus on the country's principal cities of Mexico City, Tijuana, Guadalajara and Monterrey, the

report covers rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines

how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138980/mexico-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###