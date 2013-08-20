Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mexico Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
We believe that there is long-term potential for growth in the local consumer market, but flag
up short-term concerns about the impact of moderating external demand on Mexico's economic outlook,
which we believe will feed through to weaker consumer confidence and weigh on private consumption.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Mexican retail market while minimising
investment risk, and also explores the impact of sluggish US growth on the Mexican consumer and on the
ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. We assess the growth and risk
management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Mexican retail sector as they seek to
maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139706/mexico-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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