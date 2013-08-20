Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mexico Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We believe that there is long-term potential for growth in the local consumer market, but flag

up short-term concerns about the impact of moderating external demand on Mexico's economic outlook,

which we believe will feed through to weaker consumer confidence and weigh on private consumption.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Mexican retail market while minimising

investment risk, and also explores the impact of sluggish US growth on the Mexican consumer and on the

ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. We assess the growth and risk

management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Mexican retail sector as they seek to

maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139706/mexico-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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