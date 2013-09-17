Mexico Surrogacy and PlacidWay Unite to Provide Affordable Fertility Options South of the Border

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- PlacidWay, a leader in global medical resources and providers, has recently united with Mexico Surrogacy Clinic, a certified surrogacy and IVF clinic in Tabasco, Mexico, helping men, women and same-sex couples achieve their dream of becoming parents.



Surrogacy provides options to women, single parents, couples and same sex-couples when it comes to new additions to the family. Mexico Surrogacy Clinic, located in Tabasco, Mexico, has offered surrogacy services for nearly a decade, helping couples to create the family they've always desired. Single men and women, couples, and same-sex couples have traveled from abroad as far away from Australia, China, Spain, France and Canada to achieve and experience the joy of holding a newborn in their arms for the first time.



"Mexico Surrogacy Clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and rises to the standard of the best fertility clinics found in the United States, Canada and Thailand," states Carlos Rosillo Herrera, head manager of sales at Mexico Surrogacy Clinic. "The only difference between us and them is price, because we offer the best fertility procedures at half the price of the same procedures in the US."



The Mexican state of Tabasco cradles the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico near Central America, providing a wealth of amenities, activities, attractions, and sightseeing options for visitors.



Mexico Surrogacy Clinic provides a number of options for those wishing to have a baby, including gestational surrogacy, surrogacy for single parents and surrogacy for same-sex couples. As one of the few certified surrogacy and IVF clinics in Mexico, Mexico Surrogacy Clinic brings nearly a decade of experience in such procedures, coupled with state-of-the-art technology and equipment. Hundreds of couples have achieved the dreams they've longed for utilizing the services of Mexico Surrogacy Clinic.



"Mexico Surrogacy Clinic offers a team of dedicated specialists who focus on a patient's well-being," states Pramod Goel, CEO and founder of PlacidWay, a leader in medical providers and resources in the United States. "Mexico Surrogacy Clinic provides translators into English and Spanish, ensuring that every patient correctly understands every step of the process."



PlacidWay and Mexico Surrogacy Clinic strongly believe that any man or woman, couple or otherwise, deserves the chance to become a parent. Doing so with dignity and respect is the foundation of the services provided by Mexico Surrogacy Clinic in Tabasco. For more information regarding surrogacy services at Mexico Surrogacy Clinic, visit PlacidWay.



About PlacidWay

PlacidWay as a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering up to date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.500.3821 or e-mail info@placidway.com