Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mexico Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

In Mexico, a plethora of new water infrastructure contracts for pipelines, water treatment

plants and desalination plants will drive growth in the sector - the main factor supporting our bullish

outlook for the industry. However there are a number of issues inhibiting the water sector, in particular

pollution, due to a lack of sewage networks and water treatment facilities. We believe that there are a

number of opportunities for investment as the country seeks to improve its water sector. However, even

though infrastructure investment will improve efficiency, we expect overall extraction and consumption to

increase in the future as demand continues to grow, particularly from agricultural and industrial sectors.

While most water and sanitation in Mexico is funded internally, the major external lenders include the

World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank, which channels loans through the National

Water Commission. Also, there are a number of bespoke schemes, such as the Japan International

Cooperation Agency (JICA) support for a Potable Water Quality Control Project in Mexico City since 2005.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139707/mexico-water-report-q4-2013.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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