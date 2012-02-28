Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mexico Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others market report to its offering



Mexico Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and OthersSummaryGlobalData's new report, "Mexico Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others" provides key market data on the Mexico Wound Care Management market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within eight market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Traditional Wound Management and Wound Closure Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.Scope- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Traditional Wound Management and Wound Closure Devices.- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within eight market categories. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017. - 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the eight market categories.- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Mexico Wound Care Managementmarket. - Key players covered include Covidien plc, Coloplast A/S, Smith & Nephew Plc, ConvaTec, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., 3M Health Care and others.Reasons to buy- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Mexico Wound Care Management competitive landscape.- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.Companies MentionedCovidien plc Coloplast A/S Smith & Nephew Plc ConvaTec Kinetic Concepts, Inc. 3M Health Care Baxter International Inc. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Nycomed International Management GmbH BSN medical GmbH Systagenix Wound Management Ethicon, Inc. Johnson & Johnson Hollister Incorporated SIGVARIS, Inc. ArjoHuntleigh Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Derma Sciences, Inc. HARTMANN GROUP Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd. Stryker Corporation



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

Twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack