MexiStim Polarity Cycler Now Available to Help Boost Energy and Health

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- The MexiStim Polarity Cycler introduces a dual polarity current into the human body; one polarity is believed to pull fluid into cells, and the other is believed to help the body release fluids along with toxins.



As a result, users have reported better sleep, elimination of allergies, higher energy level, and alleviation of headaches, stomach aches, and muscle pain. The concept for the device was discovered by the late Lee Crock, and the MexiStim modernized version is now being marketed and sold at a significantly reduced price. Originally marketed by Lee Crock as the Aura Cleaner in 2001, it’s name was later changed to ‘Energy Cleaner’.



Now available in two models, the MexiStim Polarity Cycler features a 12 x 12 inch wirescreen that functions with batteries or an AC/DC adapter. An integrate circuit timer is also included in the package. The MexiStim I Basic Model, operating on 10 D cell batteries, consists of a wired box with timer, AC/DC adapter, wirescreen pad, and connecting cable. It operates on 3 volts DC and switches at approximately 15 minute cycles.



Also available is the MexiStim II Polarity Cycler – Universal Model, a multimode version that can operate on 3 or 4.5 volts DC in 3 or 15 minute cycle times, with use of one or two wirescreens. Multimode operation allows for eight user selectable variations. Also operating on 10 D cell batteries or AC/DC power, the device has a MexiStim II wired box, timer, AC/DC adapter, cables, and wirescreen pads. The Universal Model is designed for those who want to experiment with the device or find out which mode works best for them.



With both models, the user applies the wirescreen pad to the problem area or lies on the pad and with the MexiStim on. Users have reported increased urination, a reduction or elimination of pain from the head, stomach, and back; darkening of the hair; and clearing up of scars. Other people have said the product helps with arthritis, while some also say it improves the look of their skin. Less fatigue and more energy for a longer time have also been reported by MexiStim users.



Available for purchase now, the MexiStim I Basic Model costs $250.00, while the MexiStim II – Universal Model is priced at $500.00. Shipping in the U.S. and Canada is free. The company also ships to Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa; shipping rates vary according to location.



No claims are made for the MexiStim other than anecdotes from users. If you have medical issues, please consult a doctor.



Both versions of the MexiStim are the result of tests that appear to assist the body in removing toxins based on the designers experiences. When reporting on these unusual health benefits, others asked if they could purchase a custom made MexiStim at a much lower price which led to the current versions. MexiStims have been purchased worldwide by those suffering from various health challenges and medical practitioners who use them as an adjunct to allopathic remedies. MexiStim units were made available for purchase in 2003 and have many positive reports from users as well as the continued benefits experienced by it’s designer for over 10 years.



