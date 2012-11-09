ACI Creates New Equity Platform for Commercial Real Estate Owners and Developers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Over the past 5 years, ACI has created a platform that is a network of commercial real estate and private equity investors that will invest in commercial real estate owners properties and development projects.



Equity and Mezzanine Financing Funds



1. Equity / Joint Venture - Allows for higher leverage financing that is typically 90% of the required equity

2. Leveraged Equity - ACI Investors replaces existing equity in specific assets, and ACI Investors can potentially double that equity for your optional investment in new assets / development

3. Mezzanine Financing - Increases the capital stack to 85% with secondary debt financing

4. Preferred Equity - Utilized when secondary financing is not allowed, and is cheaper than pure equity



Investment Platform



Entity Specific - Where ACI investors invest in a single entity



Group Entity Specific - Where ACI forms a JV entity consisting of 5-10 commercial real estate owners where ACI brings in investors to the power of the group



General Program Highlights Below (For complete details, please contact us)



Property Types

Multifamily, Student Housing, Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hotels, Residential Developments, Industrial



Dollar Amounts

Typically $1,000,000 - $50,000,000 and larger investments are available



Property Stage

Existing and/or Construction



Leverage

Typical to 85% of the capital stack



Optional: 90% of the required equity for any property



Pricing

Fixed or floating. Generally 8% current pay rate. Overall returns will be in the 8% - 12% range and determined through a combination of current pay plus accrual, look-back IRR and/or origination/exit fees.



Floating rates based on LIBOR and may require rate cap to ensure minimum DSCR.



Other equity - to be negotiated on a deal by deal basis



Geography

Major Markets in the USA



Term

Generally match the term of the first debt financing



Amortization

Generally match the term of the first debt financing



Interest only available



Recourse

Typically Non-recourse



Costs

Borrower is responsible for transaction and due diligence costs associated with the equity / financing



