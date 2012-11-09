ACI Creates New Equity Platform for Commercial Real Estate Owners and Developers

ACI has created a new equity platform for commercial real estate owners and developers where no other similar platform exists in the market.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Over the past 5 years, ACI has created a platform that is a network of commercial real estate and private equity investors that will invest in commercial real estate owners properties and development projects.
Equity and Mezzanine Financing Funds
1. Equity / Joint Venture - Allows for higher leverage financing that is typically 90% of the required equity
2. Leveraged Equity - ACI Investors replaces existing equity in specific assets, and ACI Investors can potentially double that equity for your optional investment in new assets / development
3. Mezzanine Financing - Increases the capital stack to 85% with secondary debt financing
4. Preferred Equity - Utilized when secondary financing is not allowed, and is cheaper than pure equity
Investment Platform
Entity Specific - Where ACI investors invest in a single entity
Group Entity Specific - Where ACI forms a JV entity consisting of 5-10 commercial real estate owners where ACI brings in investors to the power of the group
General Program Highlights Below (For complete details, please contact us)
Property Types
Multifamily, Student Housing, Office, Retail, Healthcare, Hotels, Residential Developments, Industrial
Dollar Amounts
Typically $1,000,000 - $50,000,000 and larger investments are available
Property Stage
Existing and/or Construction
Leverage
Typical to 85% of the capital stack
Optional: 90% of the required equity for any property
Pricing
Fixed or floating. Generally 8% current pay rate. Overall returns will be in the 8% - 12% range and determined through a combination of current pay plus accrual, look-back IRR and/or origination/exit fees.
Floating rates based on LIBOR and may require rate cap to ensure minimum DSCR.
Other equity - to be negotiated on a deal by deal basis
Geography
Major Markets in the USA
Term
Generally match the term of the first debt financing
Amortization
Generally match the term of the first debt financing
Interest only available
Recourse
Typically Non-recourse
Costs
Borrower is responsible for transaction and due diligence costs associated with the equity / financing
