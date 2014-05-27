Mezzanines by Design Provides World-Class Design and Engineering Solutions

Humble, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Mezzanines By Design, an AISC certified fabricator and manufacturer of structural steel mezzanines, equipment platforms, and fabricated steel products, provides cutting-edge design and engineering solutions in developing warehouse storage solutions to local and global clients.



“All of our steel mezzanines are nut and bolt construction, easily assembled by you or by one of our expert installation crews anywhere in the U.S. and in some foreign countries. With the design of our mezzanines, they can be quickly installed, disassembled, and moved, or can be added onto as your needs change. Mezzanines By Design offers additional services such as consulting, custom fabrication, implant offices and material lifts. We offer a wide variety of mezzanine options for stairs, flooring, gates and color choices,” the head of the company explains.



Mezzanines By Design offers complete "turn-key" services for the manufacture and installation of structural steel mezzanines. The company offers full design, engineering, and consulting services to companies interested to have elevated platforms installed in their warehouse. All of its structural steel is prefabricated, nut and bolt construction.



The company offers custom fabrication where clients can request special specifications such as materials to be used, elevation, and added safety features. “Since all our products are completely custom designed to fit your needs, we take into consideration existing building components in our design and make our structure fit your area. Layout drawings of the structure are provided to make sure you receive the structure you want,” he adds.



“We use Industry Standard 3D Modeling Technology to ensure a robust and complete design. Multiple model checking measures are used to ensure proper fit and minimize errors before any physical production begins. Every structure undergoes seismic analysis for the location of the final product. Modeled in RISA-3D® to ensure correct member sizes and withstand local seismic activity. All members are designed using the L/360 design criteria to ensure reliable serviceability,” he concludes.



About Mezzanines By Design

As an AISC Certified Fabricator, Mezzanines By Design use quality materials from reputable sources. All welders are tested two times a year and undergo continual training. Every piece gets inspected before welding is performed. Another inspection takes place after the welding is completed to ensure quality welds. Moreover, every single piece of structure receives a final inspection before it is packaged and sent to the client. All fasteners are even accounted for and assigned to the job. For more information about the company, visit http://mezzaninesbydesign.com.