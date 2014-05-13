Mezzanines by Designs Fabricates All Types of Platform Products

Humble, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Mezzanines By Designs, a Texas-based company specializing in the manufacture and installation of structural storage systems, is committed to fabricate all types of platform products for warehouse and facility use. Being an AISC certified fabricator, Mezzanines By Designs builds both standard-sized structural steel mezzanines and custom-fabricated platforms that are according to clients’ requirements.



“We can confirm to owners, the design community, building officials and the construction industry that we have the personnel, organization, experience, procedures, knowledge, equipment, and commitment to produce fabricated steel of the quality expected and required for structural steel building construction. We fabricate exactly to your specification. In fact, we offer structural steel mezzanines with lead times that meet your requirements, not ours,” the company head shares.



The platform products that Mezzanines By Design creates come complete with flooring, stair, and gate options, with all parts designed safe and stable to reduce risk of damages and accidents. “Our structural steel mezzanines are erected by trained installer’s and installed anywhere in the United States and in some foreign countries. Our “turn-key" installation services provide all labor, tools, and equipment to safely complete your mezzanine project,” he adds.



Mezzanines By Design offers complete and comprehensive "turn-key" solutions for the structural steel mezzanines it fabricates. It offers full design, engineering, and consulting services according to the needs of its customers. All of the company’s structural steel is prefabricated, nut and bolt construction. “With the design of our mezzanines, they can be quickly installed disassembled and moved, or can be added onto as your needs change,” he concludes.



While the company offers standard-sized mezzanines, it also accepts custom fabrication orders should a typical platform not conform to the needs and requirements of a particular client. The experts at Mezzanines By Design will be more than glad to design, manufacture, and install a custom mezzanine system that is according to the exact specifications and preference of a client.



In addition, Mezzanines By Design creates in-plant offices, a great solution to increase space and save money versus conventional construction. In-plant offices can be used on their own or in conjunction with a mezzanine system, according to their type of applications, such as multi-level office space, equipment enclosures, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, sound control barriers, security booths, viewing deck, or others.



For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://mezzaninesbydesign.com.