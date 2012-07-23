MFGpartners.net & Guberman-PMC, LLC Bringing the Muscle Back to U.S. Manufacturing

Bridgeport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- In today's manufacturing community, quality is the key component and driving force to bring back the dominance of American industry, especially in today's economy, says Daryl Guberman, president of Guberman-PMC, and co-founder of G-PMC, LLC, the nation's only ISO registrar working in collaboration with the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) at http://mfgpartners.net/iso/ Mr. Guberman, a former Mr. America competitor announced today the two company's will remain separate entities working together to support the 'Buy American' grassroots movement pioneered earlier this year by MFGpartners.net president Don LaBelle.



Michael Dilly, spokesman for AMSN, said the company selected Connecticut-based Guberman-PMC, LLC (http://dguberman.com/) to assist its hundreds of members consisting of US-based machine/job shops, fabricators, mold makers, casting foundries, grinding facilities, waterjet cutting shops, and other custom & specialty manufacturers with quality management and ISO certification services. According to Dilly, Guberman-PMC, LLC supports dozens of AMSN members with internal assessment of ISO 9001:2008, ISO 13485, ISO 17025, ISO14000, AS 9100, TS 16949 as well as internal auditing, process and management analysis, training & implementation, and complete QS and manufacturing support.



MFGpartners.net continues to move forward as the largest US-focused, quality-driven machining, fabrication and mold making network online today. Hundreds of businesses, engineers, inventors, product developers, and organizations nationwide and beyond utilize the website to source for customized machined parts, precision components, Swiss screw items, prototypes, and other made-to-print products, as well as gundrilling services, tooling, I..D. & O.D. grinding, centerless & Blanchard grinding, waterjet cutting, plastic molding, EDM services and other manufacturing solutions. Companies, military personnel, local and state governments, Fortune 500 firms, institutions and individuals in need of any kind of custom manufacturing service can submit an RFQ at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable locally-based vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



About GUBERMAN-PMC, LLC

Guberman-PMC, LLC specializes in ISO certification done efficiently and cost effectively for companies. The company is owned and operated by Daryl Guberman, a quality professional with over 30 years of experience in the aerospace, medical implants and materials, and printing fields. Throughout his career, Daryl has saved companies substantial amounts in constructive, productivity-enhancing suggestions through the use of special talents, including an unrivaled dedication to quality, maintaining constant communication and feedback with customers, and securing ISO-9001;2008, 13485, AS9100, and TS16949, as well as ISO-17025 and ISO-14000 compliance and certification.



