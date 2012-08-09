MFGpartners.net Responds to Machined Metal Parts Demand in Massachusetts

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- The American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) founded by Oxford, MA resident and quality manufacturing specialists Don LaBelle announced today its new buyer program to help companies across the Bay State source for machined metal parts, plastic molding, metal fabricating and precision CNC machining services at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-cnc-machining The company said its website has been completely revised to better match businesses with quality-approved US-based manufacturers specializing in made-to-order parts and components.



According to Pamela Murray, spokeswoman for AMSN, the newly designed website includes offerings from 54 machine shops and specialty jobbing shops in Massachusetts serving Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Brockton, New Bedford, Fall River, Lowell, Cambridge, Lynn, Quincy and other Massachusetts cities and towns. Murray said the vendors join over 1,000 other custom manufacturing specialists and metal machine shops across the country profiled and appived by MFGpartners.net http://www.mfgpartners.net/metal-machine-shop



“AMSN has grown to be leaders in assisting companies all over the United States in the design, development and production of custom-made products produced from a wide variety of plastics and metals utilizing cost efficient solutions for customers,” said Murray. She concluded, “Hundreds of businesses nationwide regularly find suitable suppliers on the American Machine Shops Network specializing in high-tech metal fabricating, sheet metal forming, precision machined parts, plastic molds, custom machining and other services at

http://www.mfgpartners.net/custom-machining-services .”



Massachusetts companies in need of precision CNC machining, metalworking or mold making solutions can submit an RFQ (request for quote) to local machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



