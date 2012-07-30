MFGpartners.net Strengthens Its 'Buy American Manufacturing Movement'

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Today the American Machine Shops Network (AMSN), the pioneer of the Buy American grassroots movement (BAGM) developed with the Industrial Leaders Group reinforced its members of its commitment in bring work back to US-based machine shops, plastic molders and custom metal fabricators at http://mfgpartners.net/custom-metal-fabricators According to MFGpartners.net, the company originated the idea of utilizing American quality, technology and domestic focused international trade practices to further its pursuit of bringing jobs and work to US-based custom manufacturing facilities.



AMSN spokesman and international import/export consultant John Bellevue said MFGpartners has added 14 Illinois based manufacturers to its network serving Chicago, Rockford, Aurora, Springfield, Joliet, Elgin, Naperville, Peoria, Waukegan, Cicero and other cities throughout the Prairie State. According to Bellevue, most of the companies are ISO-9000 registered and capable of providing precision machined parts & components, castings, turned components, and made-to-order custom metal fabricated products made from stainless steel, aluminum, steel bar stock, plastic and other materials at http://mfgpartners.net/custom-metal-fabrication



Bellevue said businesses all over Illinois are turning to AMSN to meet their custom manufacturing needs from machine work, toolmaking and prototyping, to metalworking, plastic injection molding, welding, heat treat, finishing, coating and custom fabrication at http://mfgpartners.net/custom-fabrication “The vendors profiled on MFGpartners.net are all quality approved by AMSN's engineering staff and can offer both short and long production runs for aerospace, construction, transmission, military, diesel engines, energy, automotive, electronic and virtually every other industry,” said Bellevue.



Illinois companies in need of custom metal fabrication, mold making or machining solutions can get price quotes from U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



