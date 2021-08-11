MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold units of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP), was announced concerning whether the takeover of MGM Growth Properties LLC is unfair to NYSE: MGP unitholders.



Investors who purchased shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) and currently hold any of those MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of MGM Growth Properties LLC breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE: MGP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Las Vegas, NV based MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.



On Aug. 4, 2021, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced that it has entered into an agreement with VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) and MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP") (NYSE: MGP) whereby VICI Properties Inc would redeem a majority of MGM Growth Properties LLC operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts International for $43 per unit, or approximately $4.4 billion in cash, and acquire 100% of the outstanding class A shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC in a stock-for-stock transaction.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NYSE: MGP unitholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the MGM Growth Properties Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



