MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at MGM Resorts was announced.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MGM Resorts officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



MGM Resorts International reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $9.16 billion in 2012 to over $9.8 billion in 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from over $1.76 billion to $156.61 million. Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) grew from $9.01 per share in October 2011 to as high as $28.50 per share on March 6, 2014.



On April 21, 2014, NYSE:MGM shares closed at $25.09 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain MGM Resorts International have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com