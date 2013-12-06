MGN Five Star Cinema Announces Opening of Los Angeles Dine-in Movie Theater

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- With the much anticipated opening of the new Los Angeles dine-in movie theater, MGN Five Star Cinema has brought film back to Maryland Avenue. The luxury theater is a place where guests can enjoy the latest film releases, savor a gourmet meal or relax in one of its two chic lounges.



Each of the fully reclining leather seats at the Glendale dine-in movie theater is equipped with a call button that allows patrons to order food, drinks or spirits at any time without missing a single second of their feature. Or, guests can place their orders before the movie starts at Frame128 or the theater’s Red Lounge or Blue Lounge.



“There’s certainly no shortage of movie cinemas in Los Angeles, but a visit to the MGN Five Star Cinema is truly an experience,” said a spokesperson for the venue. “This is a destination for people to take in the latest films and blockbusters and enjoy exceptional food and original cocktails.”



Frame 128 offers an amazing dining experience from esteemed Chef Kareem Shaw with a menu featuring a fusion of flavors to appeal to all tastes. Guests can start off with a cocktail at the theater’s Red Lounge, which seamlessly melds vintage and contemporary design to create an intimate space that is both comfortable and lively. Tucked away on MGN Five Star Cinema’s lower level, is the elegant yet cozy Blue Lounge with its relaxed and sophisticated space; ideal for an intimate evening for two or a fun night out with friends. The full bars provide a stylish ambiance as mixologists create an array of hand crafted signature drinks.



“During the film, movie goers can sample one of our exotic mixed drinks or order a full meal complete with dessert,” the spokesperson commented. “It’s not like watching a movie in the comfort of your own home – it’s better.”



Each theater is equipped with QSC-powered Dolby digital 7.1 surround sound, Barco projection with 4k resolution and MasterImage 3D for a fully immersive experience. Movie tickets are 16.75 and guests who wish to order food pay an additional 3.50 for in-theater dining. Advanced tickets may be purchased online or from the box office.



With ten, 30-to-104 person auditoriums Glendale MGN Five Star Cinema can also accommodate large groups and take reservations for private parties and special events. MGN’s event coordinators can help with catering packages and special menus for any function.



About MGN Five Star Cinema

Featuring the latest film releases in ten state-of-the-art auditoriums, MGN Five Star Cinema is a new cinematic destination in Glendale, CA. Guests there can explore the wonderful world of movies, discover the comforts of in-theater dining, relax in one of two elegant lounges, and taste from the original gourmet menu of Frame 128. For more information, visit: http://www.mgnfivestarcinema.com/



128 N. Maryland Ave.

Glendale, Ca. 91206