MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of MGP Ingredients, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: MGPI stocks follows a lawsuit filed against MGP Ingredients, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: MGPI stocks, concerns whether certain MGP Ingredients directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that MGP Ingredients, Inc. had not completed any significant sales of its aged whiskey inventory, the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors, a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company's aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms, and as a consequence, defendants' full-year 2019 financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading, and that as a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of MGP Ingredients, Inc. common stock was artificially inflated to a high of more than $88 per share between February 27, 2019 and February 25, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.