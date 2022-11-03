MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares over potential securities laws violations by MGP Ingredients, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by MGP Ingredients, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Atchinson, KS based MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. On October 12, 2022, market researcher Spruce Point Management published a report regarding issues with MGP Ingredients, Inc. In relevant part, the Spruce Point report stated that, contrary to representations, MGP Ingredients, Inc's merger with a branded spirits company did not result in immediate cash accretion, but instead is costing MGP Ingredients, Inc. money, causing MGP Ingredients, Inc. to mark down the price of their branded spirits by 5-50% to clear inventory.



Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) declined from $117.01 per share on September 09, 2022, to as low as $94.22 per share on October 13, 2022.



