MHealth App Market May Set New Growth Story : Diversinet, Qualcomm, Johnson and Johnson, Omron

Latest released the research study on Global MHealth App Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.



The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Omron Corporation (Japan),Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (United States),Diversinet Corp. (Canada),Philips Healthcare (Netherland),Qualcomm (United States),Johnson and Johnson (United States),AstraZeneca PLC (United Kingdom) ,Roche (Switzerland),Novartis (Switzerland),Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States),GlaxoSmithKline PLC (United Kingdom),Pfizer (United States),Sanofi (France)



Definition and Brief Overview of MHealth App:

MHealth (mobile health) is a broad term for the use of mobile phones and other wireless technology in medical care. The most common application of MHealth is the use of mobile devices to educate consumers about preventive healthcare services. However, MHealth is also used for disease surveillance, treatment support, epidemic outbreak tracking, and chronic disease management. Owing to the low density of physicians, the demand for MHealth application has surged across the globe. The penetration of smartphones across the globe is one of the major reason to use the MHealth application on consumers end.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on MHealth App Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Challenges:

- Difficulties in finding mHealth Apps on Android or Apple Stores

- Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

- Lack of Data Security Giving Rise to Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud



Opportunities:

- Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders

- Low Physician Density Creates Platforms for Greater Adoption of mHealth Apps in Developing Countries



Market Growth Drivers:

- Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms

- Increasing Utilization of Connected Devices and mHealth Apps for the Management of Chronic Diseases

- Cost Containment in Healthcare Delivery

- Robust Penetration of 3G and 4G Networks for Uninterrupted Healthcare Services

- Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery



The Global MHealth App Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fitness, Disease Management, Women's Health, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Healthcare Providers/ Payors, Medication Adherence, Others), Platform (IOs, Android, Windows), Connected Medical Device (Heart Rate Meters, Wearable Fitness Sensor Device, Blood Pressure Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Others)



Global MHealth App market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the MHealth App market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the MHealth App

- -To showcase the development of the MHealth App market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the MHealth App market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the MHealth App

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the MHealth App market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global MHealth App Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the MHealth App market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the MHealth App Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the MHealth App

Chapter 4: Presenting the MHealth App Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the MHealth App market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, MHealth App Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global MHealth App Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



