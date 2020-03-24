Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "mHealth apps" market size is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026. Driven by the increasing number of novel product launches, the market will witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



Key Players Operating in The mHealth Apps Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Fitbit, Inc.

- Apple Inc.

- Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

- Omada Health, Inc.

- Livongo Health

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Omron Healthcare, Inc.

- Abbott

- Others



The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on mHealth Apps Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall mHealth Apps Market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide mHealth Apps Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Constitute an Increase in Market Size

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have had the highest impact on market growth. In August 2019, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of a novel mHealth app. The product was introduced with the aim of helping veterans and providing them with affordable services. This product will encourage other companies as well as public and private organizations alike. Driven by the increasing demand, the market is set to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.

- What are the mHealth Apps Market trends and growth drivers?

- How many segments does the market contain?

- What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?

- How are the key players keeping up with the changing consumer behavior?

- What are the latest industry developments?



