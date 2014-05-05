mHealth Games Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Create the Next Generation of Healthcare

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- A unique opportunity currently exists for stake holders to improve the way the nation delivers care to its citizens. The current environment of regulatory reform, shrinking budgets and increasing patient populations has created the “the perfect storm”, thus setting the stage for the greatest disruption in the history of the healthcare industry.



There has to be a delivery system that is flexible enough to meet to the needs of every consumer on their own terms. How is it possible to provide a valuable solution for the 26 year old waitress with health insurance for the first time, the 46 year-old single mom who can't miss another day at work, and the 63 year old caring for her husband recently diagnosed with diabetes? mHealth Games is the solution.



Games drive engagement through consumer activation. They are a fantastic way to challenge learners and keep them engaged and interacting with the content at hand. mHealth Games improved on something that is already awesome by embedding it in a learning ecosystem that drives improvement through partnerships with all stakeholders. This new learning environment sets the stage for providers, patients and caregivers to connect and communicate - anytime, anywhere, any place and on any device.



As the country moves towards a healthcare system that reimburses for value instead of volume, there will be a greater need for tools that can capture this next generation of care. We will need to automate the processes of education and learning much like the electronic claims people send today.



What if they can do this through fun, engaging, and cost effective learning games? The future of healthcare depends on empowering consumers to take a more active role in their health. mHealth Games provides the tools they need to understand and engage with all stakeholders.



Here is what they need to get these into the hands of more consumers:



- Funding for clinical trials to collect more data.

- Funding for application fees to expand CEU offerings.

- Tablets for seamless integration of games into learning system.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1naRNUB