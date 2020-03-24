mHealth market 2020 Growth, Size, Regional Demand by Top Key Players, Industry Update and Global Forecast to 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global "mHealth market size" is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center's first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, "We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company."
Key Players Operating in The mHealth Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Fitbit
Apple Inc.
DEXCOM
Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.
Omada Health, Inc.
BioTelemetry, Inc.
Livongo
AT&T
Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth in Europe
Europe held significant share in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular health diseases and diabetes will enable speedy growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring for people deprived of basic medical facilities due to geographical barriers will further create new sales opportunities for the market in Europe. The mHealth market size in North America stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The presence of key players will boost the mHealth market trends in North America. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases across the U.S will further propel the growth of the market in North America.
Growing Geriatric Population to Spur Business Opportunities for the Market
The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Statistics on smartphone penetration rate for key countries
Healthcare expenditure for key countries
Average costs of chronic illnesses by type of medical facility in the U.S.
New product launch
Technological Advancements
Funding and Start-ups: Overview
Global mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category
Apps
Disease & Treatment Management
Healthcare Providers/Insurance
Medication Reminders
Women Health and Pregnancy
Disease Specific
Wellness Management
Fitness
Lifestyle and stress
Diet and Nutrition
2.1.3 Others
Wearable
Body & Temperature Monitors
Sleep Trackers
Fitness Trackers
Glucose Monitors
BP Monitors
Cardiac Monitors
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type
Monitoring Services
Fitness & Wellness Solutions
Diagnostic Services
Treatment Services
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider
mHealth App Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Hospitals
Health Insurance
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued….
