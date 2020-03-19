Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- The global "mHealth market size" is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center's first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, "We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company."



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, mHealth Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and mHealth Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The mHealth Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Fitbit

Apple Inc.

DEXCOM

Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Livongo

AT&T

Growing Geriatric Population to Spur Business Opportunities for the Market



The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth in Europe



Europe held significant share in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular health diseases and diabetes will enable speedy growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring for people deprived of basic medical facilities due to geographical barriers will further create new sales opportunities for the market in Europe. The mHealth market size in North America stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The presence of key players will boost the mHealth market trends in North America. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases across the U.S will further propel the growth of the market in North America.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Statistics on smartphone penetration rate for key countries

Healthcare expenditure for key countries

Average costs of chronic illnesses by type of medical facility in the U.S.

New product launch

Technological Advancements

Funding and Start-ups: Overview

Global mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

Apps

Disease & Treatment Management

Healthcare Providers/Insurance

Medication Reminders

Women Health and Pregnancy

Disease Specific

Wellness Management

Fitness

Lifestyle and stress

Diet and Nutrition

2.1.3 Others

Wearable

Body & Temperature Monitors

Sleep Trackers

Fitness Trackers

Glucose Monitors

BP Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

Monitoring Services

Fitness & Wellness Solutions

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

mHealth App Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Health Insurance

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….



