Major Players in This Report Include:

Omron Corporation (United States), Apple, Inc. (United States), AirStrip Technologies (United States), AliveCor, Inc. (United States), BioTelemetry Inc. (United States), athenahealth, Inc. (United States), AgaMatrix, Inc. (United States), iHealth Lab, Inc. (United States), AT&T (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), LifeWatch AG (Switzerland), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Johnson & Johnson (United States)



mHealth being one of the eHealth aspects is getting advanced in acquiring, transporting, storing, processing and securing raw & processed data to deliver meaningful results. The rapid rise in the incidence of the chronic diseases as well as the advancing technologies in the mobile health apps has delivered information of personal healthcare on the regular basis which is one of the major factor fuelling the mHealth market. Mobile Health (mHealth) is a general term used for mobile health, which provides assistance to public health using smart devices such as; mobile phones, tablet computers & PDAs, and wearable devices such as smartwatches. It helps in educating consumers about preventive health care services.



Market Trend:

Remote monitoring and Growing Focus on Consumer- Centric Mobility Solutions

Advancement in Technology of Connected Devices and mHealth App with Rise in use of Wearable Health Technology

Growing Application of Cloud-Based mHealth Solution



Market Drivers:

Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

Rising Use of Mobile phones, Tablets, Smart Phones and other Mobile Platform

Cost Containment of Healthcare Delivery



Challenges:

Patent Protection for mHealth Devices and Applications

Difficulties in Finding mHealth Apps in Stores



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of mHealth Solutions

Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Disorders



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Mhealth market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Mhealth market study is being classified by Type (Connected Devices, Apps, Services), Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others), End User (Physicians, Patients, Insurance Companies, Research Centers, Pharmacies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government, Tech Companies)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Mhealth market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



