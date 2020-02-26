Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The global "mHealth market size" is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center's first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, "We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company."



Highlights of the Report:



- In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, mHealth Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and mHealth Market share.

- The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

- Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



Key Players Operating in The mHealth Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Fitbit

- Apple Inc.

- DEXCOM

- Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.

- Omada Health, Inc.

- BioTelemetry, Inc.

- Livongo

- AT&T



Growing Geriatric Population to Spur Business Opportunities for the Market

The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth in Europe

Europe held significant share in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing cases of cardiovascular health diseases and diabetes will enable speedy growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand for remote patient monitoring for people deprived of basic medical facilities due to geographical barriers will further create new sales opportunities for the market in Europe. The mHealth market size in North America stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. The presence of key players will boost the mHealth market trends in North America. Additionally, the increasing burden of chronic diseases across the U.S will further propel the growth of the market in North America.



Detailed Table of Content:



o Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

- Key Insights

o Statistics on smartphone penetration rate for key countries

o Healthcare expenditure for key countries

o Average costs of chronic illnesses by type of medical facility in the U.S.

o New product launch

o Technological Advancements

o Funding and Start-ups: Overview

- Global mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

o Key Findings / Summary

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category

? Apps

- Disease & Treatment Management

o Healthcare Providers/Insurance

o Medication Reminders

o Women Health and Pregnancy

o Disease Specific

- Wellness Management

o Fitness

o Lifestyle and stress

o Diet and Nutrition

- 5.2.1.3 Others

? Wearable

- Body & Temperature Monitors

- Sleep Trackers

- Fitness Trackers

- Glucose Monitors

- BP Monitors

- Cardiac Monitors

- Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type

? Monitoring Services

? Fitness & Wellness Solutions

? Diagnostic Services

? Treatment Services

? Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider

? mHealth App Companies

? Pharmaceutical Companies

? Hospitals

? Health Insurance

? Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Latin America

? Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the mHealth Market growth?

- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?



