Market Drivers

The major driving force for the development of the mHealth market is the growing awareness among the public regarding the healthcare management benefits, rise in the need for point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, and growing attention to personalized medicine. The increasing investment in health startups has further propelled the demand for the market.



Rapid advancement in technology has generated opportunities for patients to manage their health at a minimum cost easily. The apps are user friendly and help patients to make informed decisions. Moreover, the growing trend of telemedicine has enabled patients to access data quickly. These technological benefits have created demand and further driven the market over the forecast period.



Applications on mobile help people in managing their own health, have access to necessary information wherever and whenever required, and promote healthy living. These technologies are being rapidly adopted, which is promoting their development. The advent of advanced technologies has revolutionized the industry for healthcare. Increased investments in health start-ups have also gained momentum, which has further propelled the demand for the market. New entrants to the industry are coming up with innovative ideas to make these apps more customer-friendly and are trying to tap into ample growth opportunities.



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in the mHealth market over the forecast period. The region is projected to expand faster due to India and China's unchecked populations and rise in the geriatric population in countries such as Singapore and Japan. Developing countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia offer mHealth facilities to help people with low-income access better and adequate health-related information.



Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

mHealth helps healthcare providers move seamlessly between patients without having to go back to a work station or office. The use of these apps among patients is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Modern technology has helped in the development of methods and tools to enable people to stay in shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and diet, wearable technology and fitness apps are becoming highly popular. Wearable devices are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

There is a consequential increase in the number of diabetic patients across the globe, which is boosting the adoption of a remote monitoring app, such as Glooko, for patients who suffer from diabetes. Remote monitoring held a significant market share in the year 2019.

The recently developed mHealth is the most effective and globally accepted technology that aids patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Unchecked population in China and India and an increase in the geriatric population in countries such as Japan and Singapore are factors influencing the market.



Key participants include mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Education and Awareness

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Communication and Training

Diagnostics and Treatment

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Physicians

Patients

Research Centers

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Government

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Tech Companies

Others



