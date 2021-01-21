mHealth Market Rapid Digitalization in the Healthcare Sector and Forecasts 2027 by Top Key Vendors mQure, AT&T, Apple Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., Cardionet Inc.

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- mHealth, an abbreviation for mobile health, is a general term for the use of wireless technology or mobile phones in the practice of medicine or public health. The most widespread application of mHealth devices is the use of these devices to educate people for preventive and personal healthcare. The global mHealth market is expected to reach a value of USD 361.67 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 32.8%, according to a recent report published by Emergen Research.



Modern technology has helped in the development of methods and tools to enable people to stay in shape and also maintain a healthy lifestyle. With people becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise and diet, wearable technology and fitness apps are becoming highly popular. Wearable devices are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.



Market Drivers

The growing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity in the emerging nations will drive the global market growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness among the people and the growing need for point-of-care diagnosis and treatment will drive the market growth. Moreover, the market is expected to witness a growth in demand for the mobile apps as these help in promote healthy living and manage their own health by having access to the necessary information when needed.



Regional Outlook

The mobile apps have helped boost global market growth. However, the growing use of these mobile apps will lead to huge growth of the Asia Pacific regional market due to the unchecked population of China and India and the growing geriatric population of Singapore and Japan. Greater initiatives are taken by governments of emerging nations to enhance the mHealth market growth in order to provide better healthcare to low-income groups.



Key participants include mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Education and Awareness

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Communication and Training

Diagnostics and Treatment

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Physicians

Patients

Research Centers

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Government

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Tech Companies

Others



mHealth Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



